Jake Meyers News: Taking seat Sunday
Meyers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Meyers has gone 2-for-8 with a walk, a double, a stolen base, two RBI and two runs through two contests but will sit for the second time in Houston's first four games of the season. Joey Loperfido will shift to center field Sunday while Yordan Alvarez picks up a start in the outfield.
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