Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Meyers headshot

Jake Meyers News: Three hits, stolen base Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Meyers went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base Tuesday against the Cardinals.

Meyers got a single to drop into right field in the sixth inning, driving in Jeremy Pena to open the scoring and plate Houston's first run of the game. Although Meyers is batting .289 and has six stolen bases over 16 games this season, his frequent placement in the lower part of the Astros' batting order should continue to cap his fantasy upside. The 28-year-old center fielder has no home runs and just four RBI across 51 plate appearances.

Jake Meyers
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now