Jake Meyers News: Three hits, stolen base Tuesday

Meyers went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base Tuesday against the Cardinals.

Meyers got a single to drop into right field in the sixth inning, driving in Jeremy Pena to open the scoring and plate Houston's first run of the game. Although Meyers is batting .289 and has six stolen bases over 16 games this season, his frequent placement in the lower part of the Astros' batting order should continue to cap his fantasy upside. The 28-year-old center fielder has no home runs and just four RBI across 51 plate appearances.