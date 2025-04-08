Jake Rogers Injury: Scratched with oblique injury
Rogers was scratched from Tuesday's lineup versus the Yankees due to left oblique tightness, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Oblique injuries often lead to stints on the injured list, although it's not yet clear whether Rogers' is serious enough to warrant a trip to the IL. Dillon Dingler has replaced him in the lineup and would be in line for an uptick in playing time should Rogers miss additional time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now