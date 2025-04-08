Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Rogers headshot

Jake Rogers Injury: Scratched with oblique injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Rogers was scratched from Tuesday's lineup versus the Yankees due to left oblique tightness, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Oblique injuries often lead to stints on the injured list, although it's not yet clear whether Rogers' is serious enough to warrant a trip to the IL. Dillon Dingler has replaced him in the lineup and would be in line for an uptick in playing time should Rogers miss additional time.

Jake Rogers
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now