Jake Rogers Injury: Sustains concussion

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday that Rogers recently sustained a mild concussion but is expected to be ready to go for Opening Day, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Rogers had been expected to be available off the bench for Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates but won't play after suffering the head injury when he struck his face with the bat during a swing in the batting cage. The veteran backstop required stitches to address some superficial injuries, but clearing concussion protocol will be the main concern for Rogers leading up to Opening Day. If Rogers doesn't progress as quickly as anticipated or suffers a setback, non-roster invitee Tomas Nido could be included on the Opening Day squad as a backup option behind No. 1 catcher Dillon Dingler.