Jake Rogers headshot

Jake Rogers News: Claimed by White Sox

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 8:11am

The White Sox claimed Rogers off waivers from the Red Sox on Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Rogers was DFA'd by Boston earlier in the week after the Red Sox activated Adley Rutschman from the injured list. Rogers will be joining his fourth team in the last 17 days after originally being DFA'd by Detroit at the end of July, then getting a very brief stint with Baltimore. Rogers will help handle catching duties while Chicago waits for Kyle Teel (ankle) and Joey Bart (hand) to get healthy.

Jake Rogers
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Rogers See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Rogers See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Collette Calls: Trade Deadline Fallout
MLB
Collette Calls: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Jason Collette
11 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
13 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
16 days ago