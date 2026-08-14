Jake Rogers News: Claimed by White Sox
The White Sox claimed Rogers off waivers from the Red Sox on Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Rogers was DFA'd by Boston earlier in the week after the Red Sox activated Adley Rutschman from the injured list. Rogers will be joining his fourth team in the last 17 days after originally being DFA'd by Detroit at the end of July, then getting a very brief stint with Baltimore. Rogers will help handle catching duties while Chicago waits for Kyle Teel (ankle) and Joey Bart (hand) to get healthy.
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