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Jake Rogers News: Cleared for Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Rogers cleared concussion protocol Monday and will be available for Opening Day, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Rogers suffered a concussion at some point down the stretch of spring training, but it won't impact his availability for the start of the 2026 season. "He's already caught a couple of bullpens today and hit in the cage," said manager A.J. Hinch on Monday. "I'm going to get him a couple of at-bats tonight. Tomorrow, he'll catch part of the game." The 30-year-old is in line to open his sixth major-league season as the backup catcher behind Dillon Dingler.

Jake Rogers
Detroit Tigers
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