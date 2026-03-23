Jake Rogers News: Cleared for Opening Day
Rogers cleared concussion protocol Monday and will be available for Opening Day, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Rogers suffered a concussion at some point down the stretch of spring training, but it won't impact his availability for the start of the 2026 season. "He's already caught a couple of bullpens today and hit in the cage," said manager A.J. Hinch on Monday. "I'm going to get him a couple of at-bats tonight. Tomorrow, he'll catch part of the game." The 30-year-old is in line to open his sixth major-league season as the backup catcher behind Dillon Dingler.
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