Jake Rogers News: Delivers rare triple Sunday
Rogers went 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Rangers.
Rogers delivered his first triple of the season and just the seventh of his six-year MLB career. The veteran catcher hasn't delivered many hits in general this year, as he's batting just .182 in a backup role to Dillon Dingler. Rogers doesn't really have much of any fantasy value due to his lack of regular playing time and poor production in general so far.
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