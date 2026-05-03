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Jake Rogers News: Delivers rare triple Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Rogers went 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Rangers.

Rogers delivered his first triple of the season and just the seventh of his six-year MLB career. The veteran catcher hasn't delivered many hits in general this year, as he's batting just .182 in a backup role to Dillon Dingler. Rogers doesn't really have much of any fantasy value due to his lack of regular playing time and poor production in general so far.

Jake Rogers
Detroit Tigers
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