Jake Rogers News: Delivers rare triple Sunday

Rogers went 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Rangers.

Rogers delivered his first triple of the season and just the seventh of his six-year MLB career. The veteran catcher hasn't delivered many hits in general this year, as he's batting just .182 in a backup role to Dillon Dingler. Rogers doesn't really have much of any fantasy value due to his lack of regular playing time and poor production in general so far.