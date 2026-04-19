Jake Rogers News: Drives in run Saturday
Rogers went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Red Sox.
Making just his sixth start of the season through 21 games, Rogers delivered his second hit and third RBI. Both of his hits have been doubles, but he's otherwise gone 0-for-15 with six strikeouts. Rogers is the clear No. 2 catcher in Detroit behind Dillon Dingler, and the former isn't seeing enough playing time at the moment to carry any meaningful fantasy value in most formats.
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