Jake Rogers News: Leads offense Saturday

Rogers went 2-for-3 with a run scored in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

Rogers had the only two hits for Detroit out of the No. 9 spot in the lineup and scored the team's lone run. It was the catcher's first multi-hit performance since June 13 and just his third of the season. It's been a struggle for Rogers, who's slashing .184/.292/.316, and he's clearly fallen behind Dillon Dingler on the Tigers' depth chart.