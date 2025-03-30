Jake Rogers News: Triples in loss

Rogers went 1-for-4 with a triple and a run scored in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Dodgers.

After sitting out Friday's contest, Rogers returned to the lineup and contributed his first triple of the season. It was just the catcher's fifth career triple, as he's not known for his speed. Rogers figures to make his mark with power after hitting a total of 31 home runs over the past two years. He should continue to serve as Detroit's top backstop, though Dillon Dingler should see plenty of playing time as well.