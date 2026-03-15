Jake Woodford News: Bound for minor-league camp
The Rays reassigned Woodford to minor-league camp Sunday.
Woodford wasn't able to secure a long-relief role with the Rays heading into Opening Day, but he'll provide some valuable organizational pitching depth at Triple-A Durham, where he could be deployed either out of the bullpen or in the rotation. The 29-year-old righty made 22 appearances in the majors with Arizona in 2025, finishing with a 6.44 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 23:13 K:BB in 36.1 innings.
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