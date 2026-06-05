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Jake Woodford News: Designated for assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

The Brewers designated Woodford for assignment Friday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Woodford helped save the bullpen by logging three innings in Thursday's loss to the Giants, but he gave up four runs in the outing and holds a 6.94 ERA on the season. The righty is likely to clear waivers, and he would have the ability to decline an outright assignment.

Jake Woodford
Milwaukee Brewers
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