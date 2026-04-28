Jake Woodford headshot

Jake Woodford News: Logs long save in blowout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Woodford earned the save Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, allowing two hits while striking out two over three scoreless innings.

Woodford entered with a large lead following Milwaukee's eight-run sixth inning and provided length out of the bullpen, tossing three scoreless innings to finish the game. It was his first save as a Brewer and the fourth of his career. The outing also helped the right-hander stabilize after he had allowed six runs over his previous 7.1 innings. Woodford now owns a 4.61 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and a 9:2 K:BB across 13.2 innings this season.

Jake Woodford
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Woodford See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Woodford See More
Mound Musings: The 2025 Season Pitching Awards Edition
MLB
Mound Musings: The 2025 Season Pitching Awards Edition
Author Image
Brad Johnson
222 days ago
Mound Musings: Save Me!
MLB
Mound Musings: Save Me!
Author Image
Brad Johnson
229 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
233 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
240 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, September 18
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, September 18
Author Image
Dan Marcus
September 18, 2024