Jake Woodford headshot

Jake Woodford News: Traded to Milwaukee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

The Brewers acquired Woodford from the Rays on Tuesday in exchange for K.C. Hunt and selected Woodford's contract from Triple-A Nashville.

Woodford wasn't going to make the Rays' Opening Day roster as a non-roster invitee, but he'll now open the year in the Brewers' bullpen. The right-hander holds a career 5.10 ERA over 111 appearances (25 starts) at the big-league level. Woodford will fill a long relief role in Milwaukee.

Jake Woodford
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Woodford See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Woodford See More
Mound Musings: The 2025 Season Pitching Awards Edition
MLB
Mound Musings: The 2025 Season Pitching Awards Edition
Author Image
Brad Johnson
187 days ago
Mound Musings: Save Me!
MLB
Mound Musings: Save Me!
Author Image
Brad Johnson
194 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
198 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
205 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, September 18
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, September 18
Author Image
Dan Marcus
September 18, 2024