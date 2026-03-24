Jake Woodford News: Traded to Milwaukee

The Brewers acquired Woodford from the Rays on Tuesday in exchange for K.C. Hunt and selected Woodford's contract from Triple-A Nashville.

Woodford wasn't going to make the Rays' Opening Day roster as a non-roster invitee, but he'll now open the year in the Brewers' bullpen. The right-hander holds a career 5.10 ERA over 111 appearances (25 starts) at the big-league level. Woodford will fill a long relief role in Milwaukee.