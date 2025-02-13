Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jakob Junis headshot

Jakob Junis News: Adds versatility for CLE

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Junis signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the Guardians on Thursday, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.

Junis has worked primarily in relief for each of the last two seasons and was particularly impressive across 67 innings in 2024 by maintaining a 2.69 ERA and 0.85 WHIP. He's unlikely to crack the Guardians' rotation to begin the season, but he should certainly make spot starts and occupy a multi-inning relief role.

Jakob Junis
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now