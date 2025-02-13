Jakob Junis News: Adds versatility for CLE

Junis signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the Guardians on Thursday, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.

Junis has worked primarily in relief for each of the last two seasons and was particularly impressive across 67 innings in 2024 by maintaining a 2.69 ERA and 0.85 WHIP. He's unlikely to crack the Guardians' rotation to begin the season, but he should certainly make spot starts and occupy a multi-inning relief role.