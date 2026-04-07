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Jakob Junis News: Collects another save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Junis earned the save in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Mariners, when he allowed two hits with no strikeouts over a scoreless ninth inning.

For the second-straight game, Junis was called to the mound to close out the game for the Rangers. He gave up back-to-back singles to open the ninth inning but needed just six pitches to get the next three batters out. Junis and Tyler Alexander each have two saves this season, and those two might be the favored options at closer ahead of Robert Garcia and Chris Martin to open the 2026 season.

Jakob Junis
Texas Rangers
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