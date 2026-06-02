Jakob Junis News: Locks down fourth save
Junis earned the save Tuesday against the Cardinals, allowing one hit while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.
With Jacob Latz working in each of the last two days, Junis was called upon in the ninth inning with a three-run lead and worked around a two-out single by Nelson Velazquez to secure his fourth save of the season and first since April 12. The veteran right-hander continues to provide steady production out of the bullpen, allowing just two runs over his last 17.2 innings. On the year, Junis owns an impressive 1.69 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB across 26.2 innings.
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