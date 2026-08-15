Jakob Junis News: Reinstated from injured list

The Rangers reinstated Junis (thigh) from the 15-day injured list Saturday.

Junis went on the 15-day injured list July 30 due to a left adductor strain. He was on the IL for just beyond the minimum and didn't need to embark on a rehab assignment. He'll join the Rangers for the rest of the team's weekend road series against the Athletics, where he'll bring a 2.70 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across 40 innings. Marco Gonzales was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.