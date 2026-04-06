Jakob Junis News: Secures first save

Junis picked up the save in Monday's 2-1 win over Seattle. He allowed no hits or walks with no strikeouts over a scoreless inning.

Junis was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning and answered with a flawless frame to collect his first save of the season. Through six innings in 2026, the right-hander has yet to allow a run and has permitted just one baserunner. With Texas opting not to name a defined closer, Junis could continue to see save opportunities and work in high-leverage situations if he can maintain this level of performance.