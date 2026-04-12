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Jakob Junis News: Secures third save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Junis picked up the save in Sunday's 5-2 victory over the Dodgers. He allowed no hits and a walk while striking out two over a scoreless inning.

Junis was called upon to close Sunday's contest and did so successfully, allowing just a one-out walk to Will Smith en route to securing his third save of the season. It's been a stellar start to the campaign for the veteran right-hander, who has yet to allow a run through eight innings of work. The Rangers have been operating with a closer-by-committee approach, but Junis is emerging as a top ninth-inning option, converting a save in each of his past three appearances.

Jakob Junis
Texas Rangers
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