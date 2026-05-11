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Jakob Junis News: Working as opener Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Junis will serve as the Rangers' opening pitcher for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Junis will be called upon to start on short notice after Nathan Eovaldi (side) was a late scratch for his scheduled turn through the rotation. Though he's made 116 career starts in the big leagues, Junis has worked exclusively as a reliever since the start of the 2025 season and may not be asked to cover more than 1-to-3 innings Monday. Cal Quantrill will be available out of the bullpen on two days' rest and could be an option to cover multiple innings once Junis exits the game.

Jakob Junis
Texas Rangers
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