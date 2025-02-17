Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jakob Marsee headshot

Jakob Marsee Injury: Nursing oblique strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Marsee is recovering from a low-level right oblique strain, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Marsee is going through his rehab progression but it's not clear when he might be ready to participate in Grapefruit League games. The 23-year-old was acquired from the Padres last May in the Luis Arraez trade and is projected to begin the 2025 season at Triple-A Jacksonville.

Jakob Marsee
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now