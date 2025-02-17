Jakob Marsee Injury: Nursing oblique strain
Marsee is recovering from a low-level right oblique strain, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Marsee is going through his rehab progression but it's not clear when he might be ready to participate in Grapefruit League games. The 23-year-old was acquired from the Padres last May in the Luis Arraez trade and is projected to begin the 2025 season at Triple-A Jacksonville.
