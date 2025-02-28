Jakob Marsee Injury: Resumes baseball activities

Marsee (oblique) has resumed hitting and throwing, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Marsee suffered a minor right oblique strain early on in camp but appears to be making progress. It's not clear when he might be ready for game action, however. Acquired last May from the Padres in the Luis Arraez trade, Marsee could begin the 2025 season either at Double-A Pensacola or Triple-A Jacksonville.