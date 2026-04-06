Jakob Marsee News: Crosses plate twice in Sunday's win
Marsee went 0-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Yankees.
The center fielder has had a tough start to the season with his bat, slashing just .118/.225/.206 through nine games with zero homers, one steal and a 5:13 BB:K, but he has managed to score five runs. Plate discipline wasn't a big problem for Marsee in his big-league debut last year, as he produced a 20.5 percent strikeout rate against a 9.4 percent walk rate, but as yet he hasn't found his 2025 form.
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