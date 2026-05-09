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Jakob Marsee News: Goes deep in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Marsee went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk and three RBI in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Nationals.

Marsee came up clutch Saturday, breaking a 4-4 tie with a three-run blast off Mitchell Parker in the bottom of the eighth inning. It was a much-needed swing from the 24-year-old, who last homered April 21 and entered the contest just 4-for-25 so far in the month of May. Overall, he's slashing a disappointing .178/.297/.274 with two home runs, 13 RBI and 21 runs scored across 173 plate appearances but has provided some value with 10 steals on the campaign.

Jakob Marsee
Miami Marlins
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