Jakob Marsee News: Looking for rhythm at plate
Marsee has gone 0-for-7 in Grapefruit League play after returning from the World Baseball Classic.
The 24-year-old batted .174 (4-for-23) over six games for Italy during the WBC, and Marsee hasn't found a groove since rejoining the Marlins. He's locked into the starting center field job, and big things are expected from the former Padres farmhand after he slashed .292/.363/.478 over 55 games in his big-league debut last season with five homers and 14 steals.
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