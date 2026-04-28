Jakob Marsee News: On base four times in Monday's loss
Marsee went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double and a run scored in Monday's loss to the Dodgers.
The center fielder continues to set the table effectively for the Marlins after a slow start to the season. Over the last 14 games, Marsee is slashing .250/.381/.385 with a 10:9 BB:K and a 4-for-4 showing on steal attempts, as well as two doubles, a triple, a homer, five RBI and nine runs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakob Marsee See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target17 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers19 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target24 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakob Marsee See More