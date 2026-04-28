Jakob Marsee News: On base four times in Monday's loss

Marsee went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double and a run scored in Monday's loss to the Dodgers.

The center fielder continues to set the table effectively for the Marlins after a slow start to the season. Over the last 14 games, Marsee is slashing .250/.381/.385 with a 10:9 BB:K and a 4-for-4 showing on steal attempts, as well as two doubles, a triple, a homer, five RBI and nine runs.