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Jakob Marsee News: Productive in Friday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Marsee went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a steal during the Marlins' 7-2 loss to the Rays on Friday.

Marsee entered Friday's game having gone 0-for-8 over his last two outings, but he got himself out of that mini-slump by hitting singles in each of his first two at-bats before belting his third home run of the season in the sixth. He also collected his 13th steal of the season, which is third-most in the National League and tied for fifth in the majors. Over his last seven games, Marsee has gone 6-for-21 with two home runs, four RBI and three steals.

Jakob Marsee
Miami Marlins
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