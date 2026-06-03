Jakob Marsee News: Resting against lefty
Marsee is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.
Marsee will hit the bench along with fellow left-handed hitters Liam Hicks and Owen Caissie while southpaw Andrew Alvarez starts for the Nationals. Esteury Ruiz will cover center field in place of Marsee.
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