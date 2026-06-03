Jakob Marsee headshot

Jakob Marsee News: Resting against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Marsee is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

Marsee will hit the bench along with fellow left-handed hitters Liam Hicks and Owen Caissie while southpaw Andrew Alvarez starts for the Nationals. Esteury Ruiz will cover center field in place of Marsee.

Jakob Marsee
Miami Marlins
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