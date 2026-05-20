Jakob Marsee News: Sitting again vs. LHP
Marsee is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.
Marsee will be relegated to the bench for the second day in a row while Atlanta sends another lefty (Chris Sale) to the bump. The Marlins will go with Esteury Ruiz as Marsee's replacement in center field.
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