Jakob Marsee headshot

Jakob Marsee News: Sitting again vs. LHP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Marsee is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

Marsee will be relegated to the bench for the second day in a row while Atlanta sends another lefty (Chris Sale) to the bump. The Marlins will go with Esteury Ruiz as Marsee's replacement in center field.

Jakob Marsee
Miami Marlins
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