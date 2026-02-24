Jakob Marsee News: Slugs first spring homer

Marsee went 1-for-2 with two walks, a solo home run and a second run scored in the Marlins' Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals on Monday.

The 24-year-old center fielder took Michael McGreevy deep to lead off the game, and Marsee didn't see much to hit after that before exiting the game in the sixth inning. After an impressive big-league debut in 2025 that saw him slash .292/.363/.478 with five homers and 14 steals in just 55 games for Miami, Marsee is being counted on to make an impact from the top of the lineup this season.