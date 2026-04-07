Jakob Marsee News: Steals four bases Tuesday
Marsee went 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and four stolen bases in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Reds.
Marsee stole six bases all of last season and entered play Tuesday with one through 10 games. The Marlins made it a point to run on Tyler Stephenson all night and went a perfect 6-for-6 on stolen bases as a team Tuesday. Marsee reached base three times for the first time in 2026, as he came into the game with a total of four hits and five walks. The second-year outfielder is now slashing .143/.245/.214 with two extra-base hits, two RBI, seven runs scored, five stolen bases and a 6:14 BB:K across 43 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakob Marsee See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings18 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30025 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30032 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakob Marsee See More