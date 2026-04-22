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Jakob Marsee News: Swats first homer of 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Marsee went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Cardinals.

The center fielder launched his first homer of the season, taking Dustin May deep to lead off the bottom of the first inning, but it was the only extra-base hit Miami batters managed to produce all night. Marsee has struggled to find much consistency to begin the year but he may be heating up, slashing .242/.390/.394 over the last nine games with two steals, two RBI, seven runs and a 7:6 BB:K.

Jakob Marsee
Miami Marlins
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