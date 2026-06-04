Jakob Marsee News: Swipes 15th bag
Marsee went 1-for-1 with two walks, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Nationals.
While he wasn't in the starting lineup against left-hander Andrew Alvarez, Marsee pinch hit for Esteury Ruiz in the sixth inning and took advantage of his opportunities. Marsee struggled to make a consistent impact at the plate to begin the season, but over his last 18 games he's slashing .263/.400/.404 with one home run, three of his career-high 15 steals, three RBI and 13 runs.
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