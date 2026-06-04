Jakob Marsee headshot

Jakob Marsee News: Swipes 15th bag

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 4, 2026 at 9:04am

Marsee went 1-for-1 with two walks, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Nationals.

While he wasn't in the starting lineup against left-hander Andrew Alvarez, Marsee pinch hit for Esteury Ruiz in the sixth inning and took advantage of his opportunities. Marsee struggled to make a consistent impact at the plate to begin the season, but over his last 18 games he's slashing .263/.400/.404 with one home run, three of his career-high 15 steals, three RBI and 13 runs.

Jakob Marsee
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakob Marsee See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakob Marsee See More
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Wednesday (June 3, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Wednesday (June 3, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
2 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago