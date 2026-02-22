Jakob Marsee headshot

Jakob Marsee News: Swipes bag to kick off spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Marsee went 1-for-2 with a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base in the Marlins' Grapefruit League game against the Mets on Saturday.

The 24-year-old get the start in center field and hit leadoff, swiping his first bag of the spring after drawing a leadoff walk against Joe Jacques in the sixth inning. Marsee stole 60 bases in 80 attempts between Triple-A and the majors last season, and while that middling success rate may limit the number of green lights he gets once Opening Day rolls around, hitting regularly at the top of the order should still give him plenty of opportunities to take the extra base.

