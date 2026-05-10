Jakob Marsee News: Swipes two bags Sunday
Marsee went 1-for-2 with a walk, one run scored and two stolen bases in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Nationals. He was also hit by a pitch.
Marsee came up big late, swiping two bags and scoring a run during the Marlins' three-run bottom of the eighth inning. The 24-year-old has struggled to get going this season, but he's flashed his potential this weekend with a homer and two stolen bases over his past two contests. On the year, he's slashing .182/.307/.277 with two home runs, 13 RBI, 22 runs scored and 12 steals across 177 plate appearances.
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