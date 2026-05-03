Jakob Marsee News: Taking seat against southpaw
Marsee is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
After Marsee started in each of the last six games, the Marlins will hand the left-handed-hitting outfielder a day off with southpaw Jesus Luzardo on the hill for Philadelphia. Esteury Ruiz will spell Marsee in center field and will bat eighth.
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