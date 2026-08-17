Jakob Marsee News: Taking seat versus lefty
Marsee is not in the lineup for Monday's game in Philadelphia.
With ace lefty Cristopher Sanchez toeing the rubber for the Phillies, the lefty-swinging Marsee will receive a day of rest. Esteury Ruiz will cover center field in Marsee's stead.
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