Jakob Marsee headshot

Jakob Marsee News: Taking seat versus lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Marsee is not in the lineup for Monday's game in Philadelphia.

With ace lefty Cristopher Sanchez toeing the rubber for the Phillies, the lefty-swinging Marsee will receive a day of rest. Esteury Ruiz will cover center field in Marsee's stead.

Jakob Marsee
Miami Marlins
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