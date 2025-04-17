Jalen Beeks News: Earns first hold

Beeks threw a scoreless third of an inning, striking out the lone batter faced, and earned a hold in Wednesday's 6-2 win over Miami.

Beeks required the three-pitch minimum -- all four seamers -- to strike out Liam Hicks and strand a runner. It was the seventh scoreless outing out of eight for the left-hander, who has given Arizona good depth in the bullpen during his first season with the team. Beeks has allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out 10 over 10.2 innings.