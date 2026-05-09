Jalen Beeks headshot

Jalen Beeks News: Earns win in relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Beeks (2-1) earned the win in relief Saturday against the Cubs after tossing 1.1 scoreless innings. He struck out one with no hits or walks allowed.

Jack Leiter tossed 4.2 scoreless innings but finished just one out short of securing the win, meaning Beeks was credited with it after finishing the fifth frame and pitching the sixth. Beeks, who improved to 2-1 with a 2.65 ERA, was sharp since he needed 13 pitches (nine strikes) to record four outs. This was also a bounce-back effort for Beeks, as he allowed two runs in one-third of an inning against the Yankees in his previous outing last Thursday.

Jalen Beeks
Texas Rangers
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