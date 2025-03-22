Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Beeks headshot

Jalen Beeks News: Enters free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

The Astros released Beeks on Saturday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Beeks got a late start with the Astros, waiting until March 7 to sign with the club. However, he was still successful in the Grapefruit League, giving up one run and striking out three batters in four innings. He shouldn't have much trouble securing a minor-league deal with another organization.

Jalen Beeks
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now