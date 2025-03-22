Jalen Beeks News: Enters free agency
The Astros released Beeks on Saturday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Beeks got a late start with the Astros, waiting until March 7 to sign with the club. However, he was still successful in the Grapefruit League, giving up one run and striking out three batters in four innings. He shouldn't have much trouble securing a minor-league deal with another organization.
Jalen Beeks
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now