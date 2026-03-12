Jalen Beeks headshot

Jalen Beeks News: Inks deal with Texas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

The Rangers signed Beeks to a major-league contract Thursday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers will need to create a spot on the 40-man roster to make room for Beeks. The 32-year-old left-hander appeared in 61 games for the Diamondbacks last season, posting a 3.77 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 47:20 K:BB across 57.1 innings. Beeks should work in tandem with Tyler Alexander as the Rangers' left-handed specialists.

Jalen Beeks
Texas Rangers
