James Karinchak News: Reassigned after strong camp
Atlanta reassigned Karinchak to minor-league camp Wednesday.
Karinchak did all he could to earn a spot as a non-roster invitee, striking out nine while yielding just one hit and two walks over four scoreless frames, but it wasn't enough. The 30-year-old hasn't seen action at the big-league level since 2023, but he could get a chance with Atlanta this season if he gets off to a good start at Triple-A Gwinnett.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Karinchak See More
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching ProjectionsMarch 11, 2025
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL CentralMarch 6, 2025
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL CentralFebruary 27, 2025
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2025 Closer RankingsJanuary 28, 2025
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL CentralFebruary 29, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Karinchak See More