James Karinchak News: Reassigned after strong camp

Atlanta reassigned Karinchak to minor-league camp Wednesday.

Karinchak did all he could to earn a spot as a non-roster invitee, striking out nine while yielding just one hit and two walks over four scoreless frames, but it wasn't enough. The 30-year-old hasn't seen action at the big-league level since 2023, but he could get a chance with Atlanta this season if he gets off to a good start at Triple-A Gwinnett.