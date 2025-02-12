James McArthur Injury: On mend from elbow surgery

McArthur will be delayed to begin spring training after he underwent surgery in the offseason to address an olecranon fracture in his right elbow, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

McArthur's procedure didn't address any ligament damage, but he needed to have two screws placed in his arm to help stabilize his elbow. The right-hander recently started up his throwing progression, but he'll be further behind the Royals' healthy pitchers while he ramps up. The Royals haven't yet suggested that McArthur's availability for Opening Day is in any jeopardy.