James McArthur Injury: Out with elbow inflammation
The Royals placed McArthur (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
McArthur had surgery last offseason to insert two screws into his right elbow to help stabilize a stress fracture and then had another procedure in July to remove the screws after they had caused an allergic reaction. The Royals are calling his injury elbow inflammation, and it's unclear when he might be ready for his season debut.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James McArthur See More
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League293 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: Endgame Odyssey – American League349 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching ProjectionsMarch 11, 2025
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL CentralMarch 6, 2025
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Enough Saves to Go Around?February 10, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James McArthur See More