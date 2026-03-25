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James McArthur Injury: Out with elbow inflammation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Royals placed McArthur (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

McArthur had surgery last offseason to insert two screws into his right elbow to help stabilize a stress fracture and then had another procedure in July to remove the screws after they had caused an allergic reaction. The Royals are calling his injury elbow inflammation, and it's unclear when he might be ready for his season debut.

James McArthur
Kansas City Royals
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