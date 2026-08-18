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James McArthur Injury: Participating in throwing program

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

McArthur (elbow) began a throwing progression during the second half of the season and is on a bullpen schedule, per MLB.com.

McArthur missed the entire 2025 season while recovering from surgery to repair a fractured right elbow before suffering a setback during spring training. The right-hander ultimately underwent another procedure in late May due to recurring soreness and inflammation in the same elbow. It's a positive sign that McArthur has progressed to a throwing program, though he may be running out of time to return to big-league action in 2026.

James McArthur
Kansas City Royals
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