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James McArthur Injury: Ready for throwing program

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

McArthur (elbow) is expected to resume a throwing program Monday, MLB.com reports.

McArthur has yet to pitch in a game since he underwent surgery following the 2024 season to address an olecranon fracture in his right elbow. He required another procedure last July to remove screws from his elbow and was expected to be ready to go for the start of spring training, but he needed to be shut down again after experiencing inflammation in the elbow. The Royals have characterized McArthur's setback as minor, and though he'll start throwing again this week, he's expected to be eased along slowly in his rehab program. The reliever appears unlikely to be ready to return from the injured list until at least May.

James McArthur
Kansas City Royals
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