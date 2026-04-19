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James McArthur Injury: Shifts to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

The Royals transferred McArthur (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

McArthur missed the entire 2025 season while completing his recovery from surgery to address an olecranon fracture in his right elbow, and though he was considered healthy heading into spring training, he experienced a minor setback before the end of camp. The right-hander resumed throwing bullpen sessions just over a week ago, but his move to the 60-day IL indicates that the Royals aren't expecting him to complete his rehab program until at least late May. The transaction will remove McArthur from the Royals' 40-man roster and free up a spot for catcher Elias Diaz, who was called up from Triple-A Omaha.

James McArthur
Kansas City Royals
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