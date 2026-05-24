James McArthur Injury: Undergoes elbow surgery
McArthur (elbow) underwent surgery Friday to help combat continued soreness and inflammation, MLB.com reports.
McArthur missed all of 2025 while recovering from right elbow surgery and was considered healthy entering spring training, but he suffered a setback and has remained on the injured list with right elbow inflammation, prompting Friday's procedure. There's no timeline for the right-hander's return to action, as his recovery from the surgery and how he feels in the near future will dictate the next steps in the rehab process.
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