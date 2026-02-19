James McArthur headshot

James McArthur Injury: Will be eased in this spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

McArthur (elbow) is considered healthy but will be eased into a throwing program this spring, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

McArthur had surgery last offseason to insert two screws into his right elbow to help stabilize a stress fracture. He then had another procedure in July to remove the screws after they had caused an allergic reaction in his elbow. McArthur wound up not pitching at all in 2025, but he's been throwing off the mound for a few months. He was also diagnosed with a Grade 1 UCL sprain prior to the first elbow surgery, so it's no surprise the righty is being slow-played this spring after all the missed time. McArthur should have enough time to be ready for Opening Day if he can avoid setbacks.

James McArthur
Kansas City Royals
